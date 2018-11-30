Jang Economic Session: Change linked to effective strategy, planning

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should not announce anything which it could not complete in 100 days and it is unfortunate for Pakistan that rulers failed to implement the decisions while country could not afford such approach anymore. Effective strategy and planning was required to bring about a change.

These views were expressed by the experts in the Jang Economic Session on ‘PTI government 100 days – future expectations’. The panellists were Farah Naz Naqvi, Azma Bukhari, Mehmood Ahmed, Agha Sayedain, Rana Sajjad, Lubna Hayat and Samrana Raza. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Farah Naz Naqvi said that effective strategy and planning was required to bring about a change while public should also contribute to the cause. She called for supporting the prime minister instead of criticising the government. She suggested discouraging corruption at every stage, one education policy and discouraged criticism on national progress projects.

Azma Bukhari said the 100 days plan was unrealistic mission statement and Imran Khan himself provided opportunity of criticism by making such announcements in speeches. She said the PTI was not a party nor have a team to make policies and enforce them. She said the PTI made more than 100 U-turns in 100 days while Imran Khan’s one statement of ‘leader must takes U-turn’ was sufficient to explain the performance. She said problems could not solve only by identifying rather experts team was required in which PTI was lacking behind.

Mehmood Ahmed said that PTI made 100 days plan in a haste which increased public hopes. He said economic experts of PTI failed in timely pointing out the issues and resolving them which was deplorable. He called for effective strategy for foreign investment to bring country out of economic crisis. He said the media should portray positive image of country and code of conduct should be made for it.

Agha Sayedain said that 100 days promises were reflection of PTI’s political immaturity while the government should focus on decision making and strictly enforce them. He believed that even problems would be identified in 100 days that could be sufficient. He appreciated the efforts to reduce debt burden but commented that the IMF bailout could not be avoided. He stressed the need of increasing exports.

Rana Sajjad said that 100 days plan was a conventional political slogan as Imran Khan credibility as an honest leader who comes to power first time so it should maintain on legislations for the betterment of public and national interest. He said number of 100 days plan was non implementable so it should not be criticised. However, public hopes were increased with the plan and now the PTI should give its mid-term agenda.

Lubna Hayat said that 10 points were given for implementation in 100 days out of which work was started on some but number of aspects was untouched. She said rulers were learning the rule after coming into the government. She said the country required experts who can bring the country out of crisis. She criticised putting burden on existing tax payers and called for promoting investment, controlling tax evasion and promoting local industry.

Samrana Raza said that 100 days plan was a haste decision as no new government steps could be analysed on 100 days performance. She said major economic issues could not be addressed in a short-term span.