close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

PPP leader greets Sikhs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party former Central Information Secretary Taj Haider has congratulated the followers of Sikh religion on Kartarpur corridor development.

“It is a happy moment for all those who believe in religious harmony and tolerance, and are opposed to all kinds of extremism” said Syed Taj Hyder in a statement issued on Thursday. He said, “We should not ignore that India is ruled by religious extremists, and the Sikh community is an oppressed community like all other religious minorities in that country.”

Syed Taj Haider only hoped that the BJP government would not try to make up for its “loss” in the extremist camp by turning more hostile towards Pakistan and subjecting the minorities to further excesses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan