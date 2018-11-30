PPP leader greets Sikhs

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party former Central Information Secretary Taj Haider has congratulated the followers of Sikh religion on Kartarpur corridor development.

“It is a happy moment for all those who believe in religious harmony and tolerance, and are opposed to all kinds of extremism” said Syed Taj Hyder in a statement issued on Thursday. He said, “We should not ignore that India is ruled by religious extremists, and the Sikh community is an oppressed community like all other religious minorities in that country.”

Syed Taj Haider only hoped that the BJP government would not try to make up for its “loss” in the extremist camp by turning more hostile towards Pakistan and subjecting the minorities to further excesses.