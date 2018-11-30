close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

ICT trainers leave for China

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Islamabad: In order to cater to the needs of the emerging information and communication technology industry, for the first time in Pakistan, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan Limited has selected 20 vocational experts and teachers from various vocational and technical training schools across the country to get one month training at Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China. Huwaei has been engaged in various projects for the last 20 years in Pakistan and is now sponsoring this initiative. Deputy Head of mission of Chinese embassy Zhao Lijian appreciated efforts of NAVTTC.

