Fri Nov 30, 2018
November 30, 2018

Two soldiers injured in NWA attack

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were injured when unidentified militants opened fire at a security checkpost in the Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Thursday. The sources said the checkpoint in Gurbaz area in Shawal was targetted by the militants in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured soldiers, who were identified as Abdul Muqeed and Ali Akbar, were shifted to the CMH.

