Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
November 30, 2018

Pictures in official ads: SC directs Sindh CM to deposit Rs1.45m as fine

Top Story

APP
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah or Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to deposit Rs1.45 million to public exchequer within days as fine.

A three-member bench passed the directions in case pertaining to publishing pictures of political leaders in official advertisements. "Either the Sindh chief minister or the PPP deposit Rs1.45 million within 10 days in violation of rules," the court ordered.

On other hand the court also sought written response from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government over two official advertisements which carried pictures of former provincial chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The chief justice observed that Secretary Information KP had misled the court regarding the matter and remarked that why not court impose fine of Rs30000 on him for supporting an illegal work.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till Monday. It may be added that earlier the court had ordered former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif to deposit Rs5 million for publishing pictures in official advertisements during his tenure.

