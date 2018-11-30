Govt borrowed Rs212 bn during July-October

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The PTI government borrowed a total of Rs212 billion ($1.58 billion) during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.
In the first two months of the fiscal year (July and August), the caretaker government took out loans of $820 million, reports Geo. With the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in power, the borrowing continued. The government borrowed over $760.4 million during the months of September and October.
$320 million were borrowed from commercial banks, $230 million from China and $70 million from Islamic Development Bank. Overall, the government is expected to borrow close to over $9.69 billion during the 2019 fiscal year.
