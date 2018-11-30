Finding faults

With the completion of 100 days of the PTI government, critics are now analysing the PTI’s performance. Among these criticis are members of the PPP which has been in the Sindh government since 2008. While it is their right to keep a check on the PTI’s performance, it is our right to critically analyse the PPP’s 10 years of governance. The PPP needs to answer why the Sindh Right to Information Act, which was passed at least two years ago, is still not operational. Why is the Sindh Information Commission still not functional? Why are the citizens being denied their fundamental constitutional right of access to information? The provincial government should tell why the Sindh Consumer Protection Act which was passed in 2015 is still powerless. Why is the Sindh Senior Citizens’ Welfare Act devoid of rules and regulations, leaving senior citizens of Sindh deprived of their rightful benefits. Passing legislations is the easy part, implementing them requires true grit.

Before demanding the audit of others, why can’t the PPP carry out the audit of its own performance? Maybe then the Sindh government can discover the areas where it lacks. Just as it is better to light a candle than curse the darkness, a little self-reflection is better than finding fault in others.

Dr Raza Gardezi

Karachi