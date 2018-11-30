tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is heart-wrenching to know that residents of Basti Ameerwala, a small agricultural village in central Punjab, have less access to toilets. Women usually wait for night to use the bathroom. The previous government had also done a lot of things right, but it didn’t take any steps to improve sanitary conditions of villages.
While there are a few NGOs who are working to provide better sanitary conditions to villagers, government authorities should also take immediate action to improve rural sanitation across the country.
Khalid Faruqi
Karachi
