Not for commercial purposes

The education sector in Sindh is in shambles. Government school land is being used for commercial purposes and there is no one to keep a check on it. A government school in Shikarpur was recently used as the wedding banquet. If the school’s land was used for a private event, the amount charged as rent should have been included in the school’s budget. The school management should be held accountable for its actions.

It is sad to see that the relevant authorities are not concerned about improving the education sector. We need to take steps to bring much-needed change to the sector and avoiding using the land for commercial purposes.

Khalid Rind

Shikarpur