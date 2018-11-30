No water

There is an acute water shortage in the country. At this critical juncture, the government needs to devise a suitable and effective policy that will ensure that consumers have access to water. Conservation techniques should be given fundamental importance in this policy framework. This is primarily because a large number of people across the country tend to waste water without realising the widespread implications their actions could have on society as a whole. On an individual level, people should be made to understand that water is a scarce resource and shouldn’t be wasted. A series of awareness drives must be carried out at schools and universities to ensure that students are familiar with the dangers of living in a water-stressed nation. In addition, efforts must also be made to make water less expensive. More often than not, those who cannot afford to pay large sums of money for water tankers are the ones who have to bear the brunt of the water shortage. Suitable measures need to be taken to prevent water scarcity.

Ali Zia

Islamabad