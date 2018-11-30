close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
November 30, 2018

Squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup named

Sports

November 30, 2018

LAHORE: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018.

The event, which Pakistan will co-host with Sri Lanka, is commencing from December 6 in Karachi and Colombo simultaneously.Muhammad Rizwan has been named captain of the team.Pakistan will face Hong Kong in the opening match of the tournament at National Stadium on December 6.

Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Hussain Talat, Saad Ali, Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakil, Muhammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Ashiq Ali, Muhammad Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar, Sameen Gul, Musa Khan, Muhammad Ilyas and Suleman Shafqat.

