Aqeel, Abid move into Federal Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan’s impressive run in the domestic tennis circuit continues as he stormed into the men’s singles final of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at DA PTF Tennis Complexon Thursday.

In the semi-final, Aqeel thrashed Muzamil Murtaza 6-2, 6-1.Muzammil was totally raw in his approach and failed to match Aqeel’s prowess.In the other semi-final, Abid Ali Akber edged out Shamael Chaudhry 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Abid won the first set comfortably by playing good forehand, backhand down the line and cross-court shots. But in the second set, Shamael bounced back and gave a tough fight to Abid to take the match into third set.

In the decisive set, Abid played aggressively and hit number of winners down the line with the combination of forehand and backhand drives to book a place in the final.The pair of brothers Mudassar Murtaza and Muzammil Murtaza annexed the men’s doubles title by defeating top seed Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling three-set match 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

In the boys’ under-18 singles, top seed Mohammad Shoaib and fourth seed Abdullah Adnan marched into the final by defeating Ahmed Asjad and Ahmed Kamil, respectively.In the ladies’ singles, top seed Sara Mansoor and second seed Sarah Mahboob qualified for the finals after crushing their respective opponents in straight sets.