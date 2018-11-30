Ramiz urges ‘extra care’ for teen sensation Shaheen

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has urged the cricket authorities to utilise young speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi with ‘extra care’.

“In my opinion, Shaheen should be groomed first before being handed a Test debut, and being a teenager he needs to take care of his fitness,” Ramiz said in a television programme.The former captain was of the view that the youngster should hone the craft first, as fast bowlers, especially in Test cricket, succumb to breakdowns.

“Pakistan should not rush with Shaheen, as the youngster may suffer a breakdown and we have a history of many fast bowlers who entered international cricket but were unable to cope with the pressures that come with it,” he added.

The former captain cited the example of Mohamamd Zahid, a fast bowler who made his debut in the mid-90s, but failed to live up to his potential.Considered by many as one of the fastest bowlers ever, Zahid’s career faced an abrupt halt when he suffered a broken back after representing Pakistan in only five Tests and 11 ODIs, ending what could have been a blossoming career.

“So Pakistan needs to take extra care of Shaheen, ” stressed Ramiz.Shaheen is expected to replace fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for the third and final Test against New Zealand after the latter injured his right shoulder.