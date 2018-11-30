PSL franchises asked to clear outstanding dues

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have been asked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to clear all outstanding dues by December 3, despite ongoing negotiations for a re-look at the financial model underpinning the league.

The PCB’s chief finance officer Badar Khan has asked in an email seen by Cricinfo that all the teams pay up the dues, failing which the board reserves the right to encash the franchises’ bank guarantees.

The move has angered franchises who, in their recent meeting with the PCB, had formed a three-member committee to revisit the revenue-share model on which the PSL was founded, including an effort to gain tax breaks from the government.The email asking for payment has come even as the committee works towards a resolution.

Delay in paying off the dues is reportedly due to the falling value of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar.In the first three years of the PSL, the value of the rupee was around Rs 105 per dollar, which has now gone up to Rs 134.

The teams signed a ten-year contract in November 2015 which stated that they will make all the payments in US dollars. However, the franchises now want to make the payments either in the 2015’s rate of dollar or in the current rate of rupee.

The first set of commercial and sponsorship rights deals the PSL signed when it launched have now ended, and with enhanced deals now being inked in, as well as the scare caused by Multan Sultans’ financial meltdown, other franchises have sensed this is the time to push for a greater slice of the revenue pool.

The current financial model adopted by the PCB in 2016 offers equal shares from a central revenue pool to all franchises, despite the difference in franchise fees.After Multan Sultans’ ouster, the PCB is yet to invite a tender to bring in an owner for the sixth side.