Tamils back Wickremesinghe

COLOMBO: A group of Tamil lawmakers on Thursday threw their support behind Sri Lanka’s ousted prime minister, cementing his parliamentary majority in a surprise move that emboldens his stake to lead the country.

The Tamil National Alliance holds the balance of power in parliament and has emerged as kingmaker in recent weeks, with rival factions jostling for their support as Sri Lanka drifts without a government.

The island has been in crisis since October 26 when the president sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and appointed Mahinda Rajapakse, a charismatic but divisive former leader. Parliament has twice voted against Rajapakse, sparking brawls in the chamber between his supporters and those backing Wickremesinghe, who like his rival has refused to stand down.

President Maithripala Sirisena -- who is under pressure to prove his appointee Rajapakse commands support -- says Wickremesinghe, a former ally turned foe, does not enjoy a majority strong enough to form government. The war-era strongman Rajapakse has doubled down and backed by Sirisena, has named a cabinet and assumed duties as head of a disputed government without parliamentary support.