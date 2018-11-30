CITY PULSE: The System of Objects

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Minaa Mohsin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The System of Objects’ until December 6. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Cubist Legend of Asia The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Mansur Rahi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Cubist Legend of Asia’ until December 8. Call 021-35875827 for more information.

Jaza, Saza

Napa is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ and titled ‘Jaza, Saza’ at 8pm from December 1 to December 10 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Earth to Form

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ from December 4 to December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.