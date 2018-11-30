Martyred cops’ families receive Rs6 million donated by Chinese nationals

Families of the two policemen, who were martyred while fighting terrorists during the attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi on November 23, were presented on Thursday an amount of Rs3 million each, donated by Chinese citizens as a token of appreciation for the martyred cops.

The donation money was handed over to the families during a ceremony at Central Police Office which was attended by Chinese Consul General Wang Yu along with a large number of senior police officers.

The Chinese consul general presented cheques of Rs3 million to the families of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashraf Dawood, 48, and Constable Amir Khan, 35, who laid down their lives in the line of duty at the Chinese consulate. The martyred policemen belonged to the foreign security cell established by the police for the protection of Chinese nationals.

The amount presented to the martyred policemen’s families on Thursday is in addition to an amount of Rs6 million that was earlier presented by the Chinese diplomatic mission to each family.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese CG lauded the bravery of the policemen who stopped the terrorists from entering the consulate on the morning of November 23 and courageously faced firing and grenade attacks from the terrorists.

Yu said people of China had raised donations for the families of the martyred cops and were thankful to the Sindh government for providing security to the Chinese staff. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam thanked the Chinese government and people in his speech. Shaheed never die as they remain alive, he said, adding that personnel of the Sindh police were ready to sacrifice their lives to protect the country.

The terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate took place at around 9:30am on November 23 when three terrorists, one of them wearing a suicide jacket, after parking their car at some distance from the consulate started moving towards the building. As many as 35 security personnel from the Sindh police, Rangers and FC deployed at the consulate managed to stop them from entering the consulate.