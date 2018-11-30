close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
November 30, 2018

Extension in returns filing date urged

Business

KARACHI: Tax practitioners on Thursday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing income tax returns by one month up to December 31, as many taxpayers will not be able to meet November 30 deadline due to various reasons.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) sent a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), explaining reasons for extending the last date for filing the deadline.

During the current year, many taxpayers having foreign–sourced income want to declare it in proper manner; however, procedure in this regard is not explained by the FBR as to how this information can be reported in the return form because it only provides one column for filing foreign income from all sources. The KTBA also said returns form was abruptly changed on November 25 without any issuance of notification and saving certificates category changed from final tax to other source of income. This has caused problem for the taxpayers.

More From Business