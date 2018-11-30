close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

NDMRF warns against disaster risks

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: With explicit climate change impacts over the region, including Pakistan, disaster risk reduction efforts and initiatives demand a thorough and professional approach, an official of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) said on Thursday.

Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer NDRMF, said this while addressing a workshop-cum-training event organised by the Fund to mull over specialised training for potential non-government sector Fund Implementing Partners (FIPs) with a purpose to strengthen their capacity and knowledge base.

“The NDMRF through its training workshop has tried to bring all stakeholders on one page to keep their capacities in line with set standards and practices,” the NDRMF chief said.

Acknowledging their keen interest in the event, Ahmed encouraged them to be open and transparent in expressing their concerns, views and ideas in order to refine the policies and processes of NDRMF.

