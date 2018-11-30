close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Forex reserves rise to $14.572bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves surged 6.24 percent to $14.572 billion during the week ended November 23, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves stood at $13.715 billion in the preceding week. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $776 million to $8.062 billion due to official bilateral inflows, the SBP said. The foreign exchange reserves rose to $6.510 billion from $6.428 billion in the previous week.

