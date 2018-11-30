SBP revises foreign exchange manual

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday published a revised version of its manual on foreign exchange for use by stakeholders, including banks, exporters, importers, travel agents, carriers, etc.

The SBP revised selected chapters of the manual to incorporate stakeholders’ deliberations to it.

Authorised dealers (banks), money changers and exchange companies would be free to determine exchange rates for the conversion

of rupee into any foreign currency or any foreign currency into Pakistani currency, according to the manual.

“A general permission has been given to Authorized Dealers to determine their own rates of exchange, both for ready and forward transactions for the public, subject to the condition that the margin between the buying and selling rates should not exceed twenty paisa per US dollar or its equivalent in other currencies,” the revised foreign exchange manual 2018 said.

“This condition does not apply to inter-bank transactions.”

In the case of an import bill against which no forward cover has been taken by the importer, the exchange rate prevailing on the date of lodgement of the bill would apply, it said.

In latest amendment to the manual regarding forward purchase of foreign exchange against export of goods, the central bank said in the case of export of goods from Pakistan against a firm contract, banks could purchase foreign currencies forward for delivery up to six and a half months from the last date of shipment as provided in the contract/letter of credit.

Banks have also been allowed to provide forward cover facility against imports on letter of credit basis for a period not less than one month and up to a maximum period of one year on roll over basis subject to observance of all other related rules and regulations.

“Furthermore, close out of any forward contract cannot happen within one month of its booking.”

In case payment has to be made against letter of credit within one month of the forward contract, the prevailing spot selling rate would be applied and the relevant forward contract would be closed out at the end of one month from the booking date.

Banks are permitted to open and maintain accounts in all fully convertible currencies with their branches and correspondents abroad, subject to the condition that opening of every new account should be reported to the director, Exchange Policy Department by a letter giving the name and address of the foreign branch or correspondent with whom the account has been opened and the currency of the account.

“Foreign currency balances of banks, whether operated by their head offices or branch offices, will at all times be held at the disposal of the State Bank which may give such directions for their disposal as it may consider necessary and expedient,” it added.

The SBP might direct banks at any time to sell either ready or for forward delivery, foreign currency or currencies held by them to the central bank or to such other person or persons as the SBP might direct.