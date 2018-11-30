Stocks end flat as investors stay on sidelines

Stocks closed flat on Thursday continuing to fall on weak volumes, as investors are depressed due to PTI’s failure to fulfil promises in the first 100 days of its government, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its report said volumes were below 100 million for the first time in 39 sessions.

“This was only the third time in five months where traded volumes did not cross the 100 million mark.”

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said speculations remained in financial stocks ahead of State Bank of Pakistan policy rate decision due on Friday (today).

Falling crude prices ahead of

OPEC supply cut decisions, concerns for circular debt in the power

sector, foreign outflows, and uncertainty over CPI inflation data for November 2018 played a catalytic role, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.16 percent or 65.97 points to close at 40,638.83 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.21 percent or 40.91 points to end at 19,366.18 points level.

As many as 345 scrips were active in the session, of those 157 moved up, 166 retreated, and 22 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 97.420 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 124.112 billion shares in the previous session.

Adil Ghaffar, chief executive officer of First Equity Modaraba said, “With decreasing oil prices, Pakistan ought to benefit. Oil marketing companies should calculate inventories and reserves to benefit more from the declining trend, particularly after Saudi Arabia has agreed to supply oil on deferred payments basis. Only variable in the Saudi deal is the prevailing rate.”

The stock market performance in first 100 days was dull and recorded a drop of four percent or 1,527 points. Foreign outflows during the period amounted to $220 million.

Volumes have been thin which showed that big investors, mutual funds and other financial institutions have been disinterested in executing huge deals.

They are participating, but only readjusting their portfolios.

Investors were keeping a close eye on upcoming monetary policy, where general consensus has been that the interest rate would likely be increased by 50 to 100 basis points.

However, if the announcement comes against the expectation the market would behave accordingly.

“If the central bank kept the interest rate unchanged, the market is likely to shot up by almost 400 to 500 points in the next session,” a dealer said.

The highest gainers were Island Textile, up Rs72.47 to close at Rs1,588.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs53.83 to finish at Rs2,299.72/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs105.49 to close at Rs2,443.41/share, and Hinopak Motors, down Rs33.16 to close at Rs630.18/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 6.338 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs0.2 to close at Rs13.11/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Cement, recording a turnover of 3.786 million shares, and losing Rs0.49 to end at Rs23.90/share.