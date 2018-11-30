close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Rupee unchanged

Business

The rupee was little changed against the dollar on Thursday, as investors awaited the central bank’s monetary policy decision, traders said. The rupee closed at 133.99 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 133.98. In the open market, the rupee ended steady at 135.40 against the greenback.

Traders said the currency remained in narrow ranges, as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the monetary policy statement by the SBP on Friday.

