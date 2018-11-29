Cleanliness drive reinitiated in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has initiated another cleanliness campaign in which sanitation staff will clean the area ranging from Bagnoter up to Barrian as per the vision of the prime minister to promote cleanliness in the region.

Galiyat, being a tourism hub, attracts tourists from all over Pakistan and even abroad. Due to gigantic influx of tourists and being an environmentally rich region, cleanliness and preservation of area is of importance.

GDA Director General Raza Ali Habib directed the sanitation staff to initiate full-fledged cleanliness drive to clean the areas along roadsides, ravines, and markets.

Interacting with the local community, Habib, said: “It should be our prime duty to keep Galiyat neat and clean and should guide tourists not to spoil the natural beauty of the region and to follow the rules for the betterment of the area.”

“For making the Galiyat region neat and clean and for maintaining the sustainability of the natural environment, the local community, traders, elected local representatives, tourists and GDA should actively participate in such activities,” he added.

He said that plastic bags are constantly degrading the natural environment of Galiyat and GDA is working on encouragement of paper bags, cotton and biodegradable bags.

Raza Ali Habib said that new policies are under consideration to make Galiyat “No plastic zone.” He said the campaign would continue for the whole month.