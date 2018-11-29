President to inaugurate medical conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the 33rd biennial medical conference of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) today.
Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PMA’s organizing committee chairman Dr M Ashar Khan Jadoon and Dr Sher Shah Syed said the delegates would present scientific papers about their fields at the moot.
He said the two-day workshop would be organised on medical writing and research.
They said the PMA would organise a midwifery conference for the midwives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to highlight their importance in reducing maternal deaths.
“This will be a great opportunity for the midwives and their trainers,” said Jadoon.
