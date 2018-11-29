Son of army man recovered

MANSEHRA: Son of an army man, who was kidnapped seven days ago from Lassan Nawab area, was set free by his captors, police said on Wednesday.

“The police are close to the captors, who first kidnapped the child and when they realised police could apprehend them, they threw him in a street,” District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan Yousafzai told a news conference.

The father and family members of Abdul Hadi, who was kidnapped on November 21 from street outside his residence, lauded police role, which what they said compelled the kidnappers to set him free.

Abdul Hadi, with slight injuries to his face, was also present at the press conference. “I am optimistic that the police would soon trace those involved in the kidnapping of my son,” said Nawaz, the father of the child.