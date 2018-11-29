Students stage protest on UoP campus

PESHAWAR: The students of University of Peshawar Wednesday staged a protest sit-in to press the provincial government to release the report of the parliamentary committee that had been constituted to look into the October 4 incident and fix responsibilities.

The students under the aegis of Muttahida Talaba Mahaz gathered at the New Academic Block in the university and launched a protest procession. When they reached Road No 2, they staged a protest sit-in. The protesters were chanting slogan against the university administration. The speakers on the occasion blasted the provincial government and the university administration for what they termed as their failure to accept the genuine demands of the students.