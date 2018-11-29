100 days of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since coming into power in August 2018 faced ups and downs in its first 100-day while the two major opposition parties even failed to make a combined opposition in the Parliament.

While on the other hand the PTI failed to fulfil its promise of allocating one hour for the prime minister to answer the queries in the National Assembly as still not started.

In first 100-day of the PTI government five sessions of the National Assembly were held in which 28 working days of sittings were held.

According to officials documents, in 28 working days of sitting of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the sittings only for 7 days and in 28 working days of sitting the National Assembly did not play any role for the resolution of the people’s problems.

Due to ongoing confrontation between the government and opposition, the standing committees of the National Assembly were not yet constituted and consequently no piece of legislation was made yet from the lower house of the Parliament except the Amendment in the Finance Bill, 2018.

The Senate has passed the bill of banning the smoking and referred to the National Assembly for the consideration.

Since August 2018, the National Assembly has passed 10 resolutions which has only status of the recommendations from the Parliament.

On the political front, on the statements of prime minister on the matter of the accountability, Opposition leader focused on seeking the reply on theft of the vote. On the continuous offers of the prime minister ready to provide the containers to the opposition but the opposition avoided from the agitation against the government.

The major development was witnessed when the PTI has introduced the politics of dharna in 2014 and staged a 126 days of dharna, has successfully foiled the dharna politics of religious parties on November 25.

With the promise to build new Pakistan, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on austerity campaign and even with the efforts of the prime minister and chief justice of Pakistan collected over Rs7 billion funds for the dams in first 100-day of the government.

Over Rs1400 billion were required for the Basha Dam and though it seems a tough situation but the difficulties always open the new avenues for the nation. The government has made many major and important decisions in its first 100-day as according to independent statistics about 10 million people in Pakistan were without the basic needs like house and every year the ratio of homeless people is increasing by 700,000.

The government has promised for providing 5 million houses in its five years term but the question was raised by the economists that how the country’s falling economy could sustain this burden.

In its first 100-day, the government has constituted the parliamentary committee to probe the allegations of the rigging, which could be declared a commendable achievement of the present Parliament and it also shows that the government believes in the supremacy of the Parliament.

The equal representation of the Opposition in the Parliamentary Committee also neglects the impression that the government wanted to avoid the investigations.

The country’s political scenario was also positive as it was first time that the civil government, judiciary and other state institutions come up on same page and following the policy of cooperation in the state affairs and it was witnessed in October 2018 when the prime minister talks about the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy stability then chief justice of Pakistan also says in clear words that that Pakistan’s future relates only with democracy and only with democracy.

And in similar view the military leadership also terms the democracy as a way to move forward and being in same page of all the national institutions in such a national and international scenario is a positive sign for the country.

It was a sour fact that the political leadership always comes up with the economic roadmap while ignoring the real facts and failed to implement it practically.

The people expect that the PTI which came into power with slogans of change and rosy promises should fulfil all these without taking U-turn but with resolve and courage.

The prime minister had repeatedly reminded to the nation that though the Opposition was making hue and cry over the price hike yet they should give us time.

In the last three decades, the leadership like of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif remained in power twice and thrice but Imran Khan was different from both of them as there was no showdown of past on him.

The people were expecting from those who came into power on the slogan of change that along with the slogan of the accountability, turning the Prime Minister House into research university, no foreign loan with breaking the begging bowl, austerity measures, bring back looted money, construction of Basha Dam, education, health, provision of employments, construction of five million houses, billion tree projects, speedy justice, improving the law and order situation, good relation with neighboring countries, sports grounds and parks, which is a plan of comprehensive road map of the prime minister of his 22-year political struggle and decision to implement these would give a relief to the people.