Justice Athar Minallah sworn in as IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday took oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC). President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

Judges, lawyers, federal ministers and parliamentarians attended the ceremony.

Justice Athar Minallah has succeeded Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi, who retired on November 27 after serving as the IHC Chief Justice for seven years, 10 months and 23 days.

On November 1, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (SJC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had recommended Justice Minallah’s appointment as the new Chief Justice of the IHC, which was approved by President Alvi on November 14.

After sacking of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC, Justice Minallah became the senior judge in the list of seniority.

Justice Athar Minallah’s father Nasrum Minallah has served as Commissioner during 1960 and 1970. Justice Minallah is son-in-law of Justice Safdar Shah.

Justice Minallah joined Pakistan Customs and after severing on senior position he resigned and started practicing law.

Justice Athar Minallah had played active role for the restoration of the judiciary after sacking of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhary.

In June 2014 Justice Athar Minallah was appointed as IHC judge. He has authored landmark judgments in different cases including criminal, real estate, and environment and missing persons’ cases. He is considered to be one of the finest judges in the superior judiciary.