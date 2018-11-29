PTA’s system to protect cellphone users’ interest

ISLAMABAD: With the aim to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone usage, discourage mobile phones theft and protect consumer interest and in line with Telecom policy 2015, issued by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom section 9.6, PTA has developed/established a system Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) at PTA premises and will be implemented on 1st December, 2018.

According to PTA’s announcement made here on Wednesday stating that DIRBS is a forward working solution and is designed to cater for no service interruption for all Pakistani cellular mobile service users.

All mobile devices, including non-compliant that are active on cellular mobile networks within Pakistan till 1st December 2018, will remain operational and not be blocked, interrupted from mobile services.

To facilitate any user currently using non-compliant mobile devices (15-digit IMEI of mobile device is not as per international standards), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shall auto-pair all such IMEIs with their mobile numbers and they will remain operational without any service interruption. After DIRBS implementation on 1st of December, 2018 any new mobile device programmed with a non-standard IMEI number will be considered as non-compliant device and shall not be allowed any mobile connectivity/service in Pakistani territory as per PTA/DIRBS regulations.

PTA is already carrying out extensive awareness campaign to educate masses on DIRBS. PTA is sending informatory SMS to all mobile subscribers to notify status of their mobile device(s) in use on Pakistani cellular mobile networks.

For all Pakistani mobile device users wishing to know status of a device can send each 15 digit IMEI number via SMS to 8484. The status of the mobile device can also be checked via PTA website link www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk or by downloading DIRBS android mobile application.

Following are some of methods for obtaining a mobile device IMEI

Dial *#06# from the dial pad of device and note down each 15-digit IMEI

IMEI is printed on the device box.

IMEI is printed on the inside of a device and can be viewed by removing the back cover/ battery.

DIRBS system will send one of the following four responses to IMEI query as explained below:

Compliant/PTA Approved Device: The mobile device is PTA approved and legally imported into Pakistan

Device IMEI is Valid: The IMEI of this mobile device is valid as it is GSMA approved, but it is not PTA approved. To facilitate such users, PTA will auto register all such IMEIs which are observed on Network till 1st December 2018, their status will be converted to compliant. A user in possession of such devices is advised to insert their local SIM card and do a voice or data activity so such Valid IMEIs are observed on Pakistani mobile networks and subsequently listed within DIRBS system so user may continue to avail uninterrupted mobile services on such device(s).

Non-compliant Devices: This is not a PTA approved mobile device as IMEI on the device is either non-standard, duplicated etc. To ensure users of all such devices do not face any connectivity/service issues PTA will auto pair all such IMEIs, which are observed on mobile network till 1st December 2018, with their mobile number so device shall remain operational till the useful life of device. A user in possession of such devices are advised to insert their local SIM card and do a voice or data activity so such non-compliant IMEI are observed on Pakistani mobile networks and subsequently listed within DIRBS system so user may continue to avail uninterrupted mobile services on such device(s).