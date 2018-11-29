Govt presents its 100-day performance today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close associates have been hectically engaged since Monday to put across a rosy picture of the affairs of the government when the premier will address the nation from Jinnah Convention Centre today (Thursday) for highlighting the achievements of his government in first 100 days and will make fresh commitments for the coming time.

Several proposals and suggestions are being discussed by them in this regard. Well-placed sources told The News here Wednesday that the government team is finding it difficult to make tall claims about its performance. It will be hard for it to claim that it has done whatever it promised before the last polls regarding first hundred days.

The 100-day plan was planked on five points and they were 1- stimulating economic growth with checking price hike effectively, 2-transformation of governance, 3-developing agriculture, 4-establishment of separate province for South Punjab, 5-boost in social services and brining plundered money from the foreign banks.

The congregation in the Jinnah Convention Centre would be the first such gathering where the prime minister will articulate his future plan and furthermore discussing the performance. It would be hard for him to confess about his government’s failures in certain areas, but attempt would be made by him to make cover-up and camouflage the areas were success wasn’t possible.

The sources said that the picture of economy will be presented on the occasion and the government will try to prove that the previous government was responsible for the failures and the facts which have been surfaced after assuming the office have puzzled them. For the reason targets could not be achieved. The campaign for construction of new dams will be highlighted as an achievement of the government.

Meanwhile, major parties of the opposition, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also planned to issue rejoinder to the government the same day about its claims that will be made by the prime minister. The PML-N and PPP have tabulated their “white-papers” about the performance of the government and it is likely that they would be issued a day later. With this, yet another tug-of-war between the government and opposition will start on the subject of performance.

The opposition has also planned to agitate the issue of performance in the upcoming session of the National Assembly that will be commencing in second week of next month. Aleema Khan’s wealth and properties found in Dubai will be a favourite subject that will be brought to the light by the opposition with added emphasis, the sources said.