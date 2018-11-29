Corridor to connect hearts of people: Sidhu

LAHORE/SIALKOT: Indian Punjab Minister for Tourism and Culture Navjot Singh Sidhu has said religion should never be seen through prism of terrorism and politics.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday, he said: “We need to revise the thinking about peace.

He said bloodshed and violence should be stopped for the sake of peace as war is not a solution to any problem.” He said this corridor would connect the hearts of people.

The opening of the corridor by Imran Khan would be written in golden words in the history. He said the governments of Pakistan and India were equally appreciable for realizing the dreams of over 120 million Sikhs around the world. He said both governments needed to think of moving ahead in their relations.