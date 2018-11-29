Majority backs Aslam as IFA chief

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad football clubs have reposed their trust in Mohammad Aslam Chaudhry as the president of the Islamabad Football Association (IFA).

In the association’s general council meeting held on Wednesday, Aslam Chaudhry received a vote of confidence.

The meeting was attended by officials of 24 of the 32 registered clubs and all of them backed Aslam Chaudhry as the Islamabad Football Association president.