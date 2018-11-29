Paine rejects Clarke’s remarks

SYDNEY: Australia captain Tim Paine has shut down criticism by former captain Michael Clarke that the national team was trying too hard to be liked.

Paine told Cricinfo that Australia were “not concerned about being liked one bit” by opposing teams, and were principally concerned with finding a way to win this summer while regaining the trust and respect of the Australian public.

Clarke made waves with his contention that Australia won’t win much by “worrying about being liked”, though his former team-mate Simon Katich quickly asserted that Clarke was “missing the point” in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Paine, who has instituted a custom of shaking hands with opposing teams at the start of a series, said that there was a big difference between earning respect and trying to be liked by opponents in a contest.

He also added that the Australian team’s approach had already evolved, from the still stunned group he led onto the field at the Wanderers in the wake of Newlands, to the team who held their ground against Pakistan in Dubai before losing in Abu Dhabi, and now the combination who — reinforced by their best fast bowlers and on home turf — would go toe-to-toe with India.

“No one has spoken about being liked, certainly by the opposition,” Paine told Cricinfo. “We’ve spoken about wanting to get the Australian public’s trust and make sure that clearly you want the Australian public and cricket fans to like or love the Australian Test team. Certainly there’s that aspect, but from an opposition perspective we’re not concerned about being liked one bit.”

“We’re still going to play hard Australian cricket, as Michael put it, that’s not going to change. Clearly Johannesburg was a really strange circumstance and a difficult game to play in for everyone I think, but going into Dubai the guys competed as hard as they could and they’ll continue to, and we’ve got some more senior guys coming back now.

“With Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins, that’s only going to help guys grow with confidence around them. With guys like Travis Head and Marcus Harris, when you’ve got Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins running in, it’s a bit easier to play that confident, aggressive style of cricket that Australia want to play and our team certainly wants to play.”

Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch had spoken recently about the distinction between playing “hard cricket” for an opposition to cope with and falling into the “easy” trap of trying to put opponents off their games verbally. It was a sentiment that Paine agreed with, stating that part of the “tweaks” the team were trying to make was unlearning what had evolved into an unbecoming habit.