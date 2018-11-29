Raptors rally to beat Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES: Kyle Lowry tallied 24 points as the National Basketball Association-leading Toronto Raptors continued their dominance by storming back from a 17-point deficit to beat the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 on Tuesday.

Four-time all-star Lowry, who also had six assists, has now scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games against the Grizzlies.

“It was a good win. We put ourselves in a hole and we had to dig ourselves out, but we did what had to do to win the game,” said Lowry.

Fred VanVleet also scored 18 points for the Raptors who have won nine of the last 11 contests against the Grizzlies including three of the last four in Memphis.

Toronto used a three point shooting barrage halfway through the fourth quarter to wipe out a Grizzlies’ lead and seize command in front of a crowd of 14,100 at the FedEx Forum.

The Raptors outscored the Southwest Division leading Memphis 17-2 during that stretch and would never trail again.

VanVleet drained three shots from beyond the arc in the fourth and Lowry finished with five of eight attempted threes. VanVleet made all six shots he took in the game.

Kawhi Leonard delivered 17 points and 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka added 16 for the Raptors who have compiled a sizeable winning streak since suffering a three-game losing skid.

They will face their biggest test on Thursday when they square off against the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors who could have Stephen Curry back.

Marc Gasol shot 10-of-14 from the field to finish with 27 points and Mike Conley had 20 points and six assists for the Grizzlies, who snapped a modest two game losing skid.