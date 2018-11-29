PFF elections set for Dec 12

ISLAMABAD: Under the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections will be held in Islamabad on December 12.

The Supreme Court-deputed election commissioner Shoaib Shaheen told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that he has to meet the deadline set for the PFF elections by the august court.

“At all cost I have to meet the deadline set forth by the Supreme Court to conduct the PFF elections in a free and fair manner. I have decided to conduct the elections on December 12 in Islamabad,” Shoaib Shaheen said.

“The elections will be held according to the ruling and mandate given by the Supreme Court. Any effort to sabotage the elections would be seen as creating hurdles to complete legal matters.”

He said he had already intimated the electoral regarding the Supreme Court instructions.

Meanwhile, the government it seems has put its weight behind Malik Amir Dogar (PTI MNA from Multan & Member Punjab Football Council) for the election of PFF president.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa football associations have already expressed their support for Amir Dogar, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister wished him well and assured him that the government has very serious plans to uplift the standard of sports in Pakistan,” a government handout said.

The prime minister also said during the meeting that the new sports policy would ensure a secure future for “our players, coaches & officials”.