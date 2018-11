Classic Club march into ICA cricket semis

ISLAMABAD: Classic Club stormed into the semi-finals of the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Rawal Town Club here at the Diamond Club Ground on Wednesday.

Zawan Hikmat hit a superb 43-ball 92 with 13 fours and four sixes and chased down the target of 180 in just 19.1 overs.

Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir smashed 66 off 55 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Leg-spinner Najam Khan chipped in with figures of 3-40. Classic Club have won all their three games in the league round.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground: Rawal Town Club 180 in 37.1 overs (Muhammad Babar 55, Wajid Munir 36, Muhammad Ibrar 27; Najam Khan 3-40, Asjad Nawaz 2-32). Classic Club 185-2 (Zawan Hikmat 92, Rohail Nazir 66 not out, Haroon Wahid 23 not out; Muhammad Ibrar 1-26, Akbar Hayat 1-28).

At Bhutto Ground: King’s Gymkhana Club 304-9 in 40 overs (Raja Awais 150, Saad 50; Muhammad Ilyas 2-50, Manzoor Ahmed 2-51, Yasir 2-62). All Lucky Stars Club 300-9 in 40 overs (Jawad Ahmed 108, Muhammad Ilyas 55, Asif Mehmood 51; Syed Tauseef 3-66, Shakeel Khan 2-76). Result: King’s Gymkhana beat All Lucky Stars by 4 runs.

At Marghzar Ground: Capital Gymkhana Club 230-5 in 35 overs (Inam Hayat 74, Syed Ali Raza 35, Adeel Ahmed 33; Abdul Hassan 2-28, Tariq Mehmood 2-38). Al-Muslim Club 231-7 (Aun Abbas 75, Tariq Awan 33, Abdul Qayyum 28 not out, Muhammad Usman 27; Syed Ali Raza 2-24, Asif Nawaz 2-37, Hussain Murtaza 2-39). Result: Al-Muslim beat Capital Gymkhana by 3 wickets.

At Shalimar Ground: National Club 160 in 32.5 overs (Saeed Khan 30, Mohsin Abbas 29; Ali Salman 4-17, Muhammad Ilyas 3-26, Noman Nazir 3-24). Essco Club 163-1 in 22.4 overs (Rizwan Ali 85 not out, Ali Salman 34 not out; Malik Hamza 1-24). Result: Essco beat National by 9 wickets.