close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Belgium, India win on opening day

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: One of the potential contenders for the title, Belgium started the 14th Hockey World Cup campaign on a winning note. They beat Canada 2-1 in the opening match on Wednesday in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

Belgium scored their opener through Denayer Felis from a field effort in the third minute of the game. Thomas Briels doubled the lead 19 minutes later. Canada reduced the margin through Mark Pearson from a penalty corner in the 48th minute.

In the second match of the day, hosts India outplayed South Africa 5-0. Simranjeet Singh scored twice while a goal each came from the sticks of Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports