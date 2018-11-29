Belgium, India win on opening day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: One of the potential contenders for the title, Belgium started the 14th Hockey World Cup campaign on a winning note. They beat Canada 2-1 in the opening match on Wednesday in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
Belgium scored their opener through Denayer Felis from a field effort in the third minute of the game. Thomas Briels doubled the lead 19 minutes later. Canada reduced the margin through Mark Pearson from a penalty corner in the 48th minute.
In the second match of the day, hosts India outplayed South Africa 5-0. Simranjeet Singh scored twice while a goal each came from the sticks of Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay.
