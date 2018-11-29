NAB willfully omitted key evidence: Marriyam

LAHORE: PMLN Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday the NAB intentionally omitted the crucial evidence which established that the Ashiyaana Scheme contract was terminated with mutual consent of all parties.

Talking to media, Marriyum alleged the prime minister was blatantly using NAB for political victimization which is why he had turned a blind eye to billions of illegal assets of his sister while he remains possessed by the obsessive fear of Shehbaz Sharif. The nation and the entire world is observing that NAB has become a party to the government in this case.

She asked the “Accountability Bureau” to be held accountable for intentionally influencing the outcome of the case by omitting key evidence, because of which Shehbaz was remanded. Aleema, who has clearly paid penalty over illegal assets is looming free while Shehbaz whose slate is clean and no substantive evidence has been produced against him is being held hostage by the vengeful government, Maryam objected.