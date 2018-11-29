Police team attacked, accused secure release of POs

FAISALABAD: A police constable was seriously injured when eight persons, including four women, attacked a police party and secured the release of POs on Wednesday. The police team conducted a raid in a nearby village of Dijkot to nab two POs Nadeem alias Deema of Chak 254/RB and Salman of Chak 243/RB Dijkot. Police arrested both the POs in murder and dacoity case but the accused persons attacked the police team and secured their release. During the attack, Constable Abdul Khaliq of Dijkot police station was injured.