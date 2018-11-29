10 killed in attack outside UK security firm in Kabul

KABUL: Ten people were killed after a massive blast outside a British security company’s compound in Kabul late Wednesday, officials said, with the attack claimed by the Taliban in the latest violence to target the Afghan capital.

The interior ministry and police both said the blast had been a car bomb targeting a compound which houses G4S, a private British security company, in east Kabul.

“We can confirm that there has been an incident at one of our locations in Kabul. The situation is ongoing and we are coordinating with the Afghan authorities to bring it to a conclusion,” a G4S spokesman told AFP in London.

Afghan authorities also said they were conducting a clearing operation at the site.

“Ten dead, 19 wounded have been evacuated from site,” health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, without giving the victims’ nationalities.

Interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the toll but warned it could yet change.

Earlier, sources had said the blast was followed by gunfire. Rahimi said no gunfire had been heard for some time.

The attack came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the formation of a team for prospective peace talks with the Taliban, as the United Nations renewed calls for direct negotiations between Kabul and the militants.

The Afghan government, Western diplomats and UN officials have in recent weeks raised hopes of finally reaching a deal to end the 17-year war.