PCTB to set up textbooks outlets

LAHORE: Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has been authorised to set up its own outlets to address the complaints about shortage of textbooks in different areas.

The authorization was given by the 57th meeting of PCTB board of governors on Wednesday which was presided over by chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Akram Khan, says a press release. The meeting also allowed PCTB to publish its own workbooks for various subjects and classes. The meeting issued clearance certificates to 42 books by the private publishers. The meeting was briefed by the PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum and presented a report regarding saving millions of rupees this year by calling open tenders for printing textbooks. The meeting set up a three-member committee comprising members of the board to scrutinise the medical bills of PCTB employees.