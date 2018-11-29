close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Man axes wife to death for 'honour'

Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

OKARA: A man allegedly murdered his wife for honour at village 9/4L on Wednesday. Akhtar doubted the character of his wife. They quarreled over the same issue. Getting highly infuriated, the accused picked up an axe and beat his wife with heavy blows of the axe. The woman died on the spot. The murderer was arrested by the police and a case was registered.

SI, subordinates booked for trespassing landlord's house: A police sub-inspector and his subordinates were booked for trespassing the residence of a landlord and locking him up for two days without any reason. Jahangir of village Ratekay got a case registered, on the court orders, against SI M Sarwar of Haveli Lakha police station and his subordinates for trespassing his house, coercing him and his wife, and putting him behind the bars for two days without any reason.

