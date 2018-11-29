PM vows to turnaround Pak economy

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to take the country forward and turnaround its economy through increased investment in human resource development and provision of higher and quality education to the youth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a new campus of a women university here, he said higher education and rise of a country were interlinked. The main reason behind the countries moving forward was knowledge and economy. He cited the example of Singapore, which despite having a small population of over five million as against Pakistan’s 210 million, invested in education and its annual exports stood at $330 billion in contrast with Pakistan’s annual exports of $24 billion.

The annual budget of a single university in Singapore was more than that of the budget of all universities in Pakistan, he remarked, adding that only those nations went up, which invested in human resource and their value addition.

He said the United States emerged as a super power only after its universities created a large number of graduates in the 20th century. He said with the advancement in information technology, the world was changing and different modern things like Artificial Intelligence were coming. There was a need to focus on higher education in Pakistan to achieve progress. The prime minister said the fast-growing population and fewer resources were one of the major problems being faced by Pakistan. He said his government was taking measures to put the country on the right direction and would, InshaAllah, take it out of economic crisis. “Instead of inaugurating roads, I would cut ribbons of universities,” he said.