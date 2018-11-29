close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
100-day performance: Steps taken will lead to progress

MULTAN: The Insaf Business Forum (IBF) lauding the 100-day performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, said that steps taken by the incumbent government would put the country on a road to progress and prosperity.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, IBF president Fahad Ishaq Sangi said the PTI government not only improved the image of the country at the international level but also brought economic stability.

Friendly countries also expressed their love for Pakistan, he added. He said that the PTI government would steer the country out of crises and bring massive level development and prosperity in the country due to its matchless and people friendly policies.

