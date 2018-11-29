Fully empowered CM: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Chief Minister’s Complaints Centre at his office Wednesday by pressing the button and listened to a complaint of a citizen. The chief minister said “no one can have the understanding of pain and suffering of Southern Punjab people better than me as my locality is the most backward.” “I fought election on July 25 and slept on the floor on July 27. You cannot imagine the place where children study. Electricity has been provided to my village and it will be provided to other localities as well, he added. A citizen lodged a complaint about the absence of math teacher in a school in Township, adding that it has been affecting the studies of the students. He was given complaint number 47-302/832 and was told that a message would be sent to his mobile phone and he would also be informed about the redress of his complaint.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the PTI government has fulfilled yet another promise as the complaints centre has been established in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Initially, complaints could be lodged at the specified numbers relating to health, education, police and DC Office. The scope of this centre will be extended to the whole of the province as providing immediate solutions to the citizens is our key responsibility and launch of this facility will help redress the grievances at the level of districts, tehsils and villages, he added.

He said people from remote areas could not approach the chief minister’s office and with the opening of this centre they will be facilitated. “I have also initiated an open-door policy in the offices and chit-system has been scrapped. I shall personally monitor this centre and it will be made to work as an effective organ to facilitate the needy public, he added. The chief minister said media feedback will also be collected and complaints will be resolved within three days to two weeks time. Immediate response will be received about the complaints lodged in this centre, he further added.

While talking to media, he disclosed that the premier will announce Southern Punjab package. To another question, he said no U-Turn has been taken with regard to release of discretionary funds as a proper procedure is followed for the release of such funds. The government has to perform according to a laid down procedure and expenditures are made thereof. All matters pertaining to the government as well as the release of funds will be done through a transparent mechanism and we will be answerable for each and every penny, he maintained. He said he is a fully empowered chief minister and no one could use the authority of anybody else as the powers of the governor, chief minister, speaker and ministers have been identified.

To another question, the chief minister said a lot of work has been done on the draft of new local bodies system and added that he has not given a final statement in this connection.

The draft of new local bodies system will be approved by the provincial cabinet and then it will be presented in the assembly. “I will also give a media briefing about the 100 days performance of the Punjab government as tremendous work has been done during these days, he added.

To another question, Buzdar said dispute resolution committees are being formed to solve public disputes at the grassroots. Record legislation will be made in the Punjab Assembly session to be held at the start of next month, he added. He said justice will be done according to facts on the issue pertaining to the son of provincial minister Mehmoodur Rasheed. To another question, he said posting and transfer is the prerogative of the government and authority and powers of every government post has been identified in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the chief minister condoled the death of mother of provincial minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also expressed grief over the death of mother of Dr Ajmal Niazi, senior journalist and columnist.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to the factory fire in North China. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. On the other hand, MNA Ramesh Kumar called on the chief minister at his office Wednesday. The CM said public service is the prime agenda of the PTI government and it is moving in the right direction.