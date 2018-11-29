WWF case: It’s like two or three clerks running govt, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed on Wednesday questioned if government is being run by the federation as he observed that it appeared only two or three people were running the government.

Hearing Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) deputation employees’ case, the SC judge observed that it seemed only two or three clerks were running the government affairs as even the blind could see what was going on here.

He said that courts’ verdicts should not be ridiculed. He said at certain times, the court did not elongate the cases, so that the government might not face embarrassment.

The two-member SC bench when took up the case on Wednesday, petitioners’ counsel pointed out some mistake in the court verdict as the petitioner’s name was also included in the list of employees working on the deputation in the Fund. When he pleaded for correction, the bench sought reply from the federal government and adjourned the hearing.