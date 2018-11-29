CJ takes notice of Aleema’s assets: sources

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday has said NAB should probe into the property of Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan. While, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday appeared before the Accountability Court to attend the hearing of the Flagship Investment reference case. Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik resumed the hearing.

While having an informal chat with media outside Accountability Court Nawaz Sharif said, “I am in agony but I am giving a political statement after a long time without wanting to do so."

Nawaz Sharif said that Aleema Khan, sister of PM Imran Khan, has no sources of income. How she had purchased property worth billions of rupees. What is the money trail of Aleema Khan property? The nation wants to know this money had come from where and who had given this money.

Former PM raised the question how Aleema Khan accumulated property worth billions of rupees in Dubai. Is it not an NRO. Nawaz Sharif also raised question on assets of PM Imran Khan and said ‘What is the story of Dubai home? Imran Khan’s property details should also come before all. He said that he never had done politics of abusing and allegation but now he was forced to ask question that how Aleema Khan had made property in Dubai which had worth of billion of rupees.

Talking about NRO Nawaz Sharif said that they could not even think about any NRO. They could stay in London and wouldn’t return back to Pakistan if they had any NRO, he said.

Former premier further said that leaders who had served the country were in jail. He said that he was in immense distress, as he, Shahbaz, Maryam and Safdar were in jails. This reward is given to us in return of serving the country,” he added.

Talking about his tenure of government former PM said that they had fortified national economy and came into an emerging market. They manufactured JF-17 Thunder in collaboration with China, he maintained.

He said during their regime, the prices of flour, pulses, ghee, fertilizer and other items were low, while the farmer was prosperous, adding the present situation is before all of us. During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Arshad, Nawaz Sharif told that his father had imported first American Chevrolet and Sporting Car.

Sharif added that the witnesses, who used the equipment of Ittefaq Foundries, are also ready to appear before the court.

Accountability Court has given questionnaire to former PM Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference and ordered NAB prosecutor to present their arguments in Al-Azizia reference.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The chief justice, who is currently in London raising funds for building dams in Pakistan, was informally speaking to journalists when they drew his attention to the matter of Aleema Khan’s properties abroad.

Confidential sources told Geo News that the chief justice later contacted the apex court officials and asked them to fix a date for the hearing of this case.

This month, Aleema Khan deposited half the total cost of her previously undeclared Dubai property with tax authorities as penalty.

Aleema paid 25 per cent of the total estimated amount of her luxurious flat, "The Lofts East-1406", in taxes and 25 percent fine charges, officials had said. The prime minister's sister was slapped with a double penalty (taxes and fine) because she did not disclose the said property worth around Rs74 million.