Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Ali Sikandar excels with bat

Sports

LAHORE: Al-Bilal Cricket Club thrashed Anchors Cricket Club by a huge margin of 399 runs in a match of 2nd Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament the other day. Shahzad Khan and Ali Sikandar exhibited glorious batting hammering 176 and 154 runs respectively.Brief scores: Al-Bilal Club 492 in 36 overs. Shahzad Khan (176), Ali Sikandar (154, 12x6, 12x4). Anchors Club all out 93. It may be noted here that Ali Sikandar also showed his consistency in other events. He struck 129 (8x4, 8x6) against Ideal Club in a match of West Zone tournament and 108 (7x6, 6x4) against Javed Memorial Club in Tauseef Tournament.

