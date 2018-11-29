Keane hangs up boots

Dublin: Irish football legend Robbie Keane brought the curtain down on over two decades as a player on Wednesday saying his career had exceeded all his hopes when he was a “football-mad boy growing up in Dublin”.

The 38-year-old — his country’s record goalscorer on 68 well clear of Niall Quinn who is next with 21 — is to focus on his new duties as assistant manager to new Ireland handler Mick McCarthy.Keane, who replaces Roy Keane (no relation) in the role after the latter and manager Martin O’Neill were fired last week, captained Ireland for a decade.